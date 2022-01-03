Ed Sheeran Reveals How A 'South Park' Episode 'Ruined' His Life

No one is safe from South Park, not even stars like Ed Sheeran. During a recent interview (via The Independent), the singer-songwriter admitted that the "Ginger Kids" episode "f***ing ruined my life" when it aired back in 2005.

The controversial episode stems around Cartman bullying red-haired kids until Kyle and Stan pull a prank on him that makes him think he contracted something called "gingervitis." Cartman then leads a violent movement called the “Ginger Separatist Movement.”

“Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for, but it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America,” Sheeran explained. But that episode changed everything. “I was going to America, and everyone was like, ‘I love your hair dude.’ And I was like ‘Oh my god, people like my hair?’ And then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life.”

Sheeran recently announced a personal effort to "rewild" the United Kingdom. “I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible,” he shared with the BBC. “I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment."

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best," he added. “The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on.”