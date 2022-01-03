Ivanka And Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed In Civil Investigation

Former President Donald Trump's adult children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., have been subpoenaed by the New York State attorney general's office in connection to a civil investigation, the New York Times reports.

The involvement of Ivanka and Donald Jr. was disclosed in a court document filed on Monday (January 3) as representatives within the Trump Organization attempted to block lawyers for AG Letitia James from questioning the former president and his children.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the New York Times that Trump and his two children were initially served on December 1, while his other son, Eric, had previously been questioned by the attorney general's office in October 2020.

Last month, the New York Times reported that James planned to subpoena the former president under oath in a civil fraud investigation.

James is seeking to question Trump as part of her civil inquiry into his business practices amid her participation in a separate criminal investigation into the former president and his family business led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

The report came amid James' announcement to suspended her campaign for governor in order to "finish the job" at her current position.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James, a Democrat, said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

The Washington Times initially reported James' intention to subpoena Trump last month.