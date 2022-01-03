Thomas Rhett Performs At The 'Coldest Game In NHL History' In Minneapolis

By Kelly Fisher

January 3, 2022

55th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett played a show at the coldest hockey game in NHL history in Minnesota, and he came home to Nashville’s first snow of the season. The “What’s Your Country Song” singer took to his social media channels to thank fans “for staying and listening to us play in -10 degree weather last night!! Coldest hockey game in @nhl history. Wow.”

The National Hockey League confirmed that the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, held at Target Field on Saturday (January 1), was “the coldest game in NHL history.” The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4. "I was looking over my shoulder for a polar bear," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said, according to the NHL. "That's how cold it was out there."

Rhett arrived in Minnesota at the end of 2021, playing a show before heading to the winter classic. He wrote on Twitter: “Minnesota y’all always know how to make us feel welcome…thanks so much for showing up and letting us ring in the new year with y’all!! Now off to perform at the @NHL#WinterClassic” When he arrived back in Nashville, Rhett shared photos of a deer — “front yard monster” — roaming the yard and jumping a fence during the “first Nashville snow day” of the season. See the photos here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices