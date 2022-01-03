Thomas Rhett Performs At The 'Coldest Game In NHL History' In Minneapolis
By Kelly Fisher
January 3, 2022
Thomas Rhett played a show at the coldest hockey game in NHL history in Minnesota, and he came home to Nashville’s first snow of the season. The “What’s Your Country Song” singer took to his social media channels to thank fans “for staying and listening to us play in -10 degree weather last night!! Coldest hockey game in @nhl history. Wow.”
The National Hockey League confirmed that the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, held at Target Field on Saturday (January 1), was “the coldest game in NHL history.” The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4. "I was looking over my shoulder for a polar bear," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said, according to the NHL. "That's how cold it was out there."
What's Your Country Song and T-shirt by @ThomasRhett at the #WinterClassic had us like: 😍 pic.twitter.com/WZH44qXIhM— NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2022
Minnesota y’all always know how to make us feel welcome 🙌 thanks so much for showing up and letting us ring in the new year with y’all!! Now off to perform at the @NHL #WinterClassic - tune-in at 7pm ET!— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 1, 2022
📸 Aaron R Davis pic.twitter.com/XRK2lZKw3W
Rhett arrived in Minnesota at the end of 2021, playing a show before heading to the winter classic. He wrote on Twitter: “Minnesota y’all always know how to make us feel welcome…thanks so much for showing up and letting us ring in the new year with y’all!! Now off to perform at the @NHL#WinterClassic” When he arrived back in Nashville, Rhett shared photos of a deer — “front yard monster” — roaming the yard and jumping a fence during the “first Nashville snow day” of the season. See the photos here: