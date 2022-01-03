Thomas Rhett Performs At The 'Coldest Game In NHL History' In Minneapolis

Thomas Rhett played a show at the coldest hockey game in NHL history in Minnesota, and he came home to Nashville’s first snow of the season. The “What’s Your Country Song” singer took to his social media channels to thank fans “for staying and listening to us play in -10 degree weather last night!! Coldest hockey game in @nhl history. Wow.”

The National Hockey League confirmed that the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, held at Target Field on Saturday (January 1), was “the coldest game in NHL history.” The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4. "I was looking over my shoulder for a polar bear," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said, according to the NHL. "That's how cold it was out there."