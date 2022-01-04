Aaliyah's Star-Studded Posthumous Album Is Coming This Month

Fans were overjoyed last year when re-release of Aaliyah's debut album One In A Million, and her posthumous compilation album I Care 4 U finally became available on streaming platforms. Fast forward to 2022, and the late star's uncle Barry Hankerson has more good news regarding the singer's catalogue. On Tuesday, Hankerson confirmed that Baby Girl's forthcoming posthumous album Unstoppable will be released this month and features a star-studded line-up, sharing in an interview:

"One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with Weeknd [“Poison,”]. Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”