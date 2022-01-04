Baker Mayfield To Have Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Final Game Of The Season

The Cleveland Browns will be without quarterback Baker Mayfield for their Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Mayfield will be undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield suffered the injury in Week 2 and has been wearing a harness to keep his shoulder from popping out. He admitted he was hurting after the Browns' 26-14 loss on Monday Night Football. He was sacked nine times during the game.

"I've continued to lay it out on the line when I haven't been healthy and tried to fight for our guys," Mayfield said following the game. "Now it's time for me to start looking at what's in the best interest of me and my health."

He told reporters he was going to have surgery but at the time had not decided if he was going to wait until after the final game of the season.

"I've made the decision, we've had discussions, that I am going to have surgery," Mayfield said. "I am going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100 percent. So that's been decided. Now, when it's happening, that has not been decided."

The 7-9 Browns were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after the Bengals edged out the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the AFC North.

According to ESPN, Mayfield could have the surgery sometime this week and should be ready for organized team activities this spring.