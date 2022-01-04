HBO Fixes Mistakes That Got Pointed Out In Harry Potter Reunion Special

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was packed with magical moments — and a few since-corrected flubs that couldn’t get past eagle-eyed fans.

Shortly after the special began streaming on New Year’s Day, fans were quick to point out some key errors that have reportedly since been addressed. The original HBO release apparently used an image of American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts rather than a photo of Emma Watson during a voiceover by the Harry Potter star. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” producers of the reunion special said in a statement, according to multiple news outlets. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.”