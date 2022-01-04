HBO Fixes Mistakes That Got Pointed Out In Harry Potter Reunion Special

By Kelly Fisher

January 4, 2022

"Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2" New York Premiere - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was packed with magical moments — and a few since-corrected flubs that couldn’t get past eagle-eyed fans.

Shortly after the special began streaming on New Year’s Day, fans were quick to point out some key errors that have reportedly since been addressed. The original HBO release apparently used an image of American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts rather than a photo of Emma Watson during a voiceover by the Harry Potter star. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” producers of the reunion special said in a statement, according to multiple news outlets. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.”

Another mistake involved the classic Weasley pranksters, played by James and Oliver Phelps. Initially, the reunion special apparently mislabeled the actors as one another. Oliver joked about the mistake in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the switch-up: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge… It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.” Fellow Harry Potter stars commented on the post, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

The HBO special reunited Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Watson (Hermione Granger) and other beloved cast members and filmmakers from the Harry Potter series, marking two decades since the first film released. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is available to stream now. Watch the trailer here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices