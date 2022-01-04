HBO Fixes Mistakes That Got Pointed Out In Harry Potter Reunion Special
By Kelly Fisher
January 4, 2022
The highly-anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was packed with magical moments — and a few since-corrected flubs that couldn’t get past eagle-eyed fans.
Shortly after the special began streaming on New Year’s Day, fans were quick to point out some key errors that have reportedly since been addressed. The original HBO release apparently used an image of American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts rather than a photo of Emma Watson during a voiceover by the Harry Potter star. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” producers of the reunion special said in a statement, according to multiple news outlets. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now.”
Another mistake involved the classic Weasley pranksters, played by James and Oliver Phelps. Initially, the reunion special apparently mislabeled the actors as one another. Oliver joked about the mistake in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the switch-up: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge… It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.” Fellow Harry Potter stars commented on the post, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).
The HBO special reunited Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Watson (Hermione Granger) and other beloved cast members and filmmakers from the Harry Potter series, marking two decades since the first film released. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is available to stream now. Watch the trailer here: