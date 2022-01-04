Here's How Likely You Are To Keep Your New Year's Resolutions In Georgia

New Year’s resolutions are back again, and you might have a better shot at accomplishing your goal depending on where you live.

That’s according to WalletHub, a personal finance site that analyzed 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions. WalletHub shared its findings on Monday (January 3). The report states that more than 7 in 10 people have not upheld their resolutions, and there are some factors that might have contributed to that. WalletHub points out, in part:

“If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or fitness centers nearby, for example, you may not feel as encouraged to exercise. The same goes if most of your restaurant options are limited to fast food - you may be less likely to eat healthy. These might sound like excuses to the boldest resolvers, but they genuinely can get in the way of self-improvement. That’s especially true if your motivation is low to begin with.”

The WalletHub team examined 57 key metrics — including exercise opportunities, income growth and employment outlook — to rank more than 180 cities. So, which ones are most likely to follow through on their New Year’s resolutions?

Here are the Georgia cities that made the list, and how they rank:

No. 11: Atlanta

No. 162: Columbus

No. 177: Augusta

These are the top 10 cities:

Scottsdale, AZ Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Irvine, CA San Diego, CA Salt Lake City, UT Overland Park, KS Plano, TX Fremont, CA Austin, TX

See the full rankings here.