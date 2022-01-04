Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

It turns out the clip was actually recorded in October of 2020 but is going viral because the son of Paul Buhner, the man who filmed the incident, recently sent it to a friend.

Buhner told news.com.au that what is now circulating is an edited version of the clip, explaining, "The originals are much funnier but I understand the need to edit out some of the colorful language."

It happened on Christmas Island, an Australian territory located in the Indian Ocean 930 miles west of the mainland. The island is known for its crabs, and while the coconut crabs live there, Christmas Island is better known for its red crabs. An estimated 43.7 million of those are on the island and each year when they migrate they blanket the area.