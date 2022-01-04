Jason Derulo Charges 2 Men In Las Vegas Who Mistook Him For Usher

Jason Derulo allegedly attacked two men at a Las Vegas hotel early Tuesday morning who trolled and mistook him for Usher, according to TMZ.

Derulo was getting off an escalator at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas when someone said, "Hey, Usher! F*** you, b*****," as seen in the video shared by TMZ. Derulo swiftly charged toward him, knocking over several barricades, and responded with several punches to the man's face. Security guards and passers-by tried to step in to stop the fight.

When the crowd was somewhat dispersed, someone yelled, "Don't touch my boy!" and the "Whatcha Say" singer ran back and continued to swing at the man, sending him to the ground. Security guards tried to intervene again. That's where the video ends.

The two men did not want to press charges, TMZ said, but have up to a year to move forward with charges if they choose to do so. Derulo got a trespassing notice from the ARIA hotel and was removed from the premises. The men, who suffered injuries from the attack, did not require a trip to the hospital.

You can watch the video here: