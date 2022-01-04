Jim Corsi, Former Red Sox Pitcher And Mass. Native, Dead At 60

Jim Corsi, a former Major League Baseball reliever who pitched for several teams, including the 1989 World Series champion Oakland Athletics and his hometown Boston Red Sox, has died at the age of 60.

WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, a close friend of Corsi, confirmed the pitcher "passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side" on Tuesday (January 4).

"Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. We love you," Burton tweeted.

The Newton, Massachusetts native was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 25th round of the 1982 MLB Draft, but made his major league debut for the A's in 1988, the first of three stints with the franchise.

Corsi was a member of Oakland's World Series winning team during his second season, making 22 appearances during the 1989 regular season, though not appearing in the postseason.