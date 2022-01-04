Jim Corsi, Former Red Sox Pitcher And Mass. Native, Dead At 60

By Jason Hall

January 4, 2022

Jim Corsi #41
Photo: Getty Images

Jim Corsi, a former Major League Baseball reliever who pitched for several teams, including the 1989 World Series champion Oakland Athletics and his hometown Boston Red Sox, has died at the age of 60.

WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, a close friend of Corsi, confirmed the pitcher "passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side" on Tuesday (January 4).

"Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. We love you," Burton tweeted.

The Newton, Massachusetts native was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 25th round of the 1982 MLB Draft, but made his major league debut for the A's in 1988, the first of three stints with the franchise.

Corsi was a member of Oakland's World Series winning team during his second season, making 22 appearances during the 1989 regular season, though not appearing in the postseason.

The right-hander played for five MLB teams during his 10-year career, which included three seasons (1997-99) with the Red Sox, appearing as a reliever in the 1998 American League Division Series.

Corsi discussed his cancer diagnosis with Burton during an emotional interview recorded in November that aired last Sunday (January 2) via via WBZ-TV.

“I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer," Corsi revealed. “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.”

“I should have done it,” Corsi added while fighting back tears. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.

“That’s my message. Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

