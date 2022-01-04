New York Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Minor With COVID Vaccine

A teacher from New York was arrested after allegedly injecting a minor with a COVID-19 vaccine. The Nassau County Police Department said that Laura Russo, 54, gave a 17-year-old the vaccine while he was at her house visiting her son.

The teen reportedly wanted to get vaccinated against his mother's wishes.

It is unclear how Russo, who is not a medical professional or allowed to administer vaccines, was able to obtain a dose of the vaccine. The vaccine appears to be one made by Johnson & Johnson, which is only approved for adults over the age of 18.

Video obtained by WNBC showed Russo giving the vaccine to the teen.

"There you go, at home vaccine," she tells him in the video, which was posted on Twitter.