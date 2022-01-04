New York Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Minor With COVID Vaccine

By Bill Galluccio

January 4, 2022

Covid-19 vaccination record, syringe and handcuff. Top view
Photo: Getty Images

A teacher from New York was arrested after allegedly injecting a minor with a COVID-19 vaccine. The Nassau County Police Department said that Laura Russo, 54, gave a 17-year-old the vaccine while he was at her house visiting her son.

The teen reportedly wanted to get vaccinated against his mother's wishes.

It is unclear how Russo, who is not a medical professional or allowed to administer vaccines, was able to obtain a dose of the vaccine. The vaccine appears to be one made by Johnson & Johnson, which is only approved for adults over the age of 18.

Video obtained by WNBC showed Russo giving the vaccine to the teen.

"There you go, at home vaccine," she tells him in the video, which was posted on Twitter.

When the teen's mother learned what happened, she called the police, and Russo was taken into custody at her home without incident.

"The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a COVID vaccine," the department said in a statement.

Russo was charged with the Unauthorized Practice of a Profession under New York State Education Law. The Nassau County School District said that Russo has been reassigned from the classroom pending an investigation. School officials noted that the incident did not involve her students and did not happen on school property.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices