New York Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Minor With COVID Vaccine
By Bill Galluccio
January 4, 2022
A teacher from New York was arrested after allegedly injecting a minor with a COVID-19 vaccine. The Nassau County Police Department said that Laura Russo, 54, gave a 17-year-old the vaccine while he was at her house visiting her son.
The teen reportedly wanted to get vaccinated against his mother's wishes.
It is unclear how Russo, who is not a medical professional or allowed to administer vaccines, was able to obtain a dose of the vaccine. The vaccine appears to be one made by Johnson & Johnson, which is only approved for adults over the age of 18.
Video obtained by WNBC showed Russo giving the vaccine to the teen.
"There you go, at home vaccine," she tells him in the video, which was posted on Twitter.
“There you go, at home vaccine”. Police have arrested a Long Island mother for illegally giving a 17 year old boy a shot of Covid vaccine in her home. And there’s video….Only on @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/KpG5vAQaDT— Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) January 3, 2022
When the teen's mother learned what happened, she called the police, and Russo was taken into custody at her home without incident.
"The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a COVID vaccine," the department said in a statement.
Russo was charged with the Unauthorized Practice of a Profession under New York State Education Law. The Nassau County School District said that Russo has been reassigned from the classroom pending an investigation. School officials noted that the incident did not involve her students and did not happen on school property.