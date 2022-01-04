Parents Allegedly Left Their Son, 11, Alone For A Month During The Holidays

An Arizona couple was arrested for allegedly abandoning their 11-year-old son for an entire month during the holidays. Authorities said that 34-year-old Melissa Green traveled out of state just before Thanksgiving and was joined by 40-year-old Bobby Jo Green several days later.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report that the boy had been left alone and performed a welfare check at his home. The boy told deputies that he had not been to school in two weeks and that his parents had left him frozen food to eat while they were gone. When the officers were unable to contact the boy's parents, he was put in the care of Child Protective Services.

The Greens were taken into custody when they finally returned to their home in the town of Elfrida. They were charged with three counts of child neglect and are each being held on a $100,000 bond.

Officials did not say where the couple went or why they decided to leave their son alone.