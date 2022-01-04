Police Officer Responds To Shooting Call And Discovers Her Son's Body

By Bill Galluccio

January 4, 2022

Police Crime Scene
Photo: Getty Images

police officer in Mississippi made a heartbreaking discovery after responding to a shooting early Sunday (January 2) morning. When Hazlehurst Officer Laquandia Cooley arrived at the scene, she found her 20-year-old son, Charles Stewart Jr., lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

"As we get out, I look, and I was like, 'This is my son, this is my son.' So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son," she told WLBT. "I couldn't even believe what I was seeing. I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much."

The man's father, Charles Stewart, told the news station the family is doing their best to cope with the tragedy.

"It's traumatizing for the whole family. We're just trying to cope day to day," he said. "Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this."

Officials have not identified any suspects in the shooting and have handed the investigation over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation because it involves the family member of an officer.

