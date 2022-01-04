Washington Football Team To Announce New Name In February

By Bill Galluccio

January 4, 2022

Washington Football Team Training Camp
Photo: Getty Images

More than a year after retiring its nickname and logo, the Washington Football Team will unveil its new name on February 2. In September, team officials said they had narrowed down the list to several names, including Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Redhawks, Commanders, RedWolves, Defenders, and Football Team.

"We are confident that this identity is one that our team and our fans across D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and beyond can rally behind for another 90 years and more as we continue to cheer on the Burgundy & Gold in this next chapter," team president Jason Wright said in a statement.

While Wright did not reveal which name would be chosen, he did say one of the more popular options, RedWolves, has been ruled out due to legal issues with acquiring the rights to the name.

"Early on, we understood Wolves – or some variation of it – was one of our fan favorites. As I've said all along, we take feedback from our fans seriously, and because of your interest in this name, we put Wolves on a list of options to explore fully," Wright explained. "Once we began looking into Wolves, however, we became aware of a notable challenge: trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own. And without Wolves, variations like RedWolves wouldn't have been viable either for these and other reasons."

The team released a video on Twitter showing head coach Ron Rivera taking a look at the newly designed helmets. The video blurred the helmet, so fans will have to wait until the team official unveils its new name to see how it looks.

