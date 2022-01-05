Ben Affleck Shares Hilarious Story About His Daughters Meeting Taylor Swift

Even though their dad is one of the most famous actors in the world, Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet and Seraphina, still get starstruck sometimes. While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film The Tender Bar, Affleck and Kelly Clarkson bonded over introducing their kids to their favorite artists—only for them to totally freeze up in the moment.

For Clarkson, the awkward moment came when she introduced her son, Remington, to Jason Mamoa, aka Aquaman. For Affleck, however, he took his kids to meet their favorite pop star, Taylor Swift, at one of her shows. The meet and greet didn't go as planned when Violet and Seraphina suddenly felt very shy in Swift's presence.

“I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift and they’re…” Affleck recalled, imitating his daughters' shy, but awestruck expressions. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about? We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!'” He even had to convince Swift that his kids really were two of her biggest fans. “I’m telling you, they’re fans," he remembered telling her.

“You look like a liar. You’re like, ‘I swear they know your songs,'” Clarkson joked, feeling his pain.