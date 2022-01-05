Ben Affleck Shares Hilarious Story About His Daughters Meeting Taylor Swift

By Emily Lee

January 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Even though their dad is one of the most famous actors in the world, Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet and Seraphina, still get starstruck sometimes. While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film The Tender Bar, Affleck and Kelly Clarkson bonded over introducing their kids to their favorite artists—only for them to totally freeze up in the moment.

For Clarkson, the awkward moment came when she introduced her son, Remington, to Jason Mamoa, aka Aquaman. For Affleck, however, he took his kids to meet their favorite pop star, Taylor Swift, at one of her shows. The meet and greet didn't go as planned when Violet and Seraphina suddenly felt very shy in Swift's presence.

“I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift and they’re…” Affleck recalled, imitating his daughters' shy, but awestruck expressions. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about? We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!'” He even had to convince Swift that his kids really were two of her biggest fans. “I’m telling you, they’re fans," he remembered telling her.

“You look like a liar. You’re like, ‘I swear they know your songs,'” Clarkson joked, feeling his pain.

Affleck's young Tender Bar co-star Daniel Ranieri had no qualms about meeting one of his heroes—Batman himself. The 10-year-old recalled first meeting Affleck on set and immediately asking him what it was like to play Batman. Maybe Ranieri can give Clarkson and Affleck's kids some tips on how to avoid getting starstruck by your favorite artists.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices