Chanel Iman And Husband Sterling Shepard Split After 3 Years Of Marriage

The couple tied the knot in March 2018 after meeting at Victor Cruz’s 30th birthday party back in 2016. They welcomed their first child together, Cali, that same year. In 2019, the stunning pair announced the birth of their second child, Cassie. Upon welcoming baby number two, Sterling opened up about adjusting to becoming a family of four, telling Us Weekly:

"It’s honestly tough whenever you put a baby into the situation because you’ve got to still try to find time for each other and a lot of the focus goes onto the baby. So that’s the main thing is just me trying to carve out a little time in my schedule and her trying to carve out time in her schedule because we’re both pretty busy. That’s the toughest thing about it, but we find a way to get through it.”

No word on why the pair decided to call it quits, but fans have been speculating about their breakup for months after they both cleared their Instagram pages of photos of each other, while only posting photos of their children.

Neither party has spoken out regarding the news.