Dad Arrested In 2019 Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old New Hampshire Girl

The father of a young girl who was last seen in 2019 has been arrested. In mid-November, Crystal Sorey contacted the Manchester Police Department and told officers she had not seen her seven-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, since April 2019.

She said that her ex-husband, Adam Montgomery, had legal custody of the young girl.

The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families tried to locate the girl, but on December 27, they alerted the department they were unable to find her.

Officers located Montgomery sleeping in a vehicle with his girlfriend and took him into custody after he refused to discuss the whereabouts of his daughter.

"During our roadside interview with Adam, he made some contradictory statement during our interaction, which raised our suspicion and concern for [Harmony's] well-being," the responding officer wrote in the affidavit.

Montgomery was charged with felony second-degree assault, interference with custody, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The assault charge stems from a 2019 incident in which he allegedly admitted to a relative that he hit Harmony and gave her a black eye.

Investigators have not located Harmony but said they are "operating under the assumption she's alive and well."

"I'm in rescue mode. We are not in a recovery operation," Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said.

There is a $33,000 reward for any information that helps locate Harmony.