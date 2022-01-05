Falling In Reverse Shares Action-Packed 'Zombified' Music Video

Falling In Reverse is kicking off 2022 with new music via their new single "Zombified," and its accompanying cinematic, spooky music video.

"Zombified" is the first taste of Falling In Reverse's new forthcoming 6-song EP due out later this year and is written by the band's lead vocalist Ronnie Radke, along with Cody Quistad and Jon Lundin. Radke kicks it all off by singing, "The monsters aren’t living under your bed/ They are the voices in your head/ Zombified by the lies they’ve said/ We’ve become the walking dead."

Ronnie picks back up in the chorus with, " Zombified/ They’re pumping us with lies/ Like it’s formaldehyde/ they're dead inside/ It goes on and on/ Let this go/ When it stops we’ll never know/ We’re hypnotized/ And they won’t stop till we’re zombified."

Along with Falling In Reverse's "Zombified" comes its official music video, directed by Jensen Noen, and is an action-packed visual full of ... zombies! A zombie apocalypse sees the walking dead (and UFOs) taking over an entire city as the band tries to not be "Zombified."

Falling In Reverse is kicking off their tour dates with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights and Jeris Johnson on January 13th in Atlanta, and are stopping in cities across the country including Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on February 4th.

The band's new music follows their previous single "Popular Monster," released in 2019, and spent two weeks at No. 1.