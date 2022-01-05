Jessie D Of Legendary Hip Hop Group 'Force MDs' Dead At 58
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 5, 2022
Hip Hop and R&B fans are mourning the loss of Jessie D, real name, Jessie Lee Daniels, of the legendary harmonizing hip hop group Force MDs, who died earlier this week at 58-years old. The group's official Facebook page broke the news in a heartfelt post, sharing:
“To one hell of a [sic] entertainer. ‘Jessie D’ of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! To the family, friends and fans today we lost a real talent. Our condolences goes out to his siblings, kids and the Force MDs…."
Jesse is the fifth member of the beloved group that has passed on. Charles “Mercury” Nelsondied from a heart attack in 1995, Antoine “T.C.D.” Lundydied of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1998, and Trisco Pearson died of cancer in 2016, while the bands DJ, Dr. Rock, also died in 1996 from natural causes. Daniels' friends and peers, including Questlove and Kurtis Blow took to social media to honor the late star. Questlove penned a sweet message, writing:
“Another legend enters his phase as a musical ancestor. Rest eternally to Jessie D of the #ForceMCs/#Force MDs. Probably the one outfit that truly managed to soar from those phase one of hip hop (search for those legendary routines from those 82-85 tapes on YouTube) to the mainstream.”
Kurtis Blow shared his own special message for Jesse, writing:
"OMG! RIP Jesse D from the R&B/ Rap group the Force MDs. He passed away last night. My condolences to the family. I will keep you posted about the funeral arrangements.
Jessie's cause death has not been revealed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.