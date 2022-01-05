Louisiana Governor Pardons Homer Plessy Of 'Separate But Equal' Ruling

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards officially pardoned Homer Plessy, the Black man at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court's "separate but equal" ruling in 1896. The decision marked Louisiana's first posthumous pardon in state history.

A ceremony was held Wednesday (January 5) near the site of Plessy's 1892 arrest, where he was taken into custody after boarding a whites-only rail car in protest of a state law that segregated trains. His arrest eventually led to the Supreme Court Case Plessy v. Ferguson, which allowed racial segregation in public spaces for decades until it was overruled by the Court's 1954 ruling in Brown v. the Board of Education.

The pardon was approved in November by the Louisiana Board of Pardons. During the ceremony, Edwards said he was grateful to pardon Plessy and restore his "legacy of the rightness of his cause ... undefiled by the wrongness of his conviction," FOX 8 Live reports.

"Mr. Homer Plessy is officially pardoned by the State of Louisiana," said Edwards. "There is no expiration date on justice."