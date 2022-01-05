Middle Tennessee Prepares For New Round Of Snow, Freezing Temperatures

For the second time in less than a week, a round of winter weather is expected to blanket Middle Tennessee in snow.

According to FOX 17, between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected to fall over much of the mid-state starting as early as 6 a.m. Thursday (January 6), whiles some areas, such as Cumberland Plateau, could see up to 5 inches. The snow will likely continue falling throughout the day before moving out by Thursday evening.

While the snow may end, the winter weather won't stop there. The cold front will usher in freezing temperatures overnight dropping into the teens by Friday morning, which is anticipated to cause icy conditions along roadways around the mid-state. A wind chill will make temperatures feel even cooler, with some areas of Middle Tennessee set to experience temperatures of up to -13 degrees.

To prepare for the snowfall, and the freezing temperatures expected to ice over roadways, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has been hard at work brining roads to help keep drivers safe, the department said in a release on Wednesday (January 5).

"We prepare for winter weather months in advance," said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. "Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee."