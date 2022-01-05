New $870K Copper Dome Installed At Arizona State Capitol Building

By Dani Medina

January 5, 2022

Photo: Arizona Department of Administration/Twitter

Arizona's capitol building just got a whole lot shinier.

The historic Phoenix building has a brand new copper dome sitting on top as part of a nearly $12 million renovation project, according to ABC 15 Arizona. The 1,500-pound copper dome cost $870,000 and took about two and a half months to install.

"New year, new dome! The copper replacement project is complete and the outlook for 2022 is bright and shiny!" the Arizona Department of Administration said Tuesday on Twitter along with two photos of the new dome.

Megan Rose of the Arizona DOA told ABC 15 Arizona the demolition of the previous copper dome was from the bottom up while the installation was from the top down. The dome was painted copper when the building was built in the early 1900s. Real copper was added in the 70s and was replaced in 2011 when it was damaged by a hailstorm.

"It has been a historic kind of landmark for Arizonans, and the capitol and the legislature, so it’s really important to us to make sure that it was bright and shiny and had a good luster and just something that everyone can be proud of," Rose said.

Rose added the city is trying to find a new purpose for the old copper they took down, like collectible coins or an art display.

