Parent Accused Of Attacking Child On School Bus With A 'Can In A Sock'

Authorities in Indiana have confirmed they are investigating a disturbing incident that happened on a school bus last month. A since-deleted video showed a parent boarding the bus and attacking a child with what appeared to be a can in a sock. Two other students joined the attack, kicking and punching the student while they were on the floor.

"This incident happened on an LSC bus on December 13, 2021," Lafayette School Corporation Superintendant Les Huddle told the Lafayette Journal & Courier. "An unauthorized parent boarded the bus and became involved in the incident. The Lafayette Police Department was involved immediately. Since this is an active LPD case, I cannot comment further on the situation."

Lt. Randy Sherer with the Lafayette Police Department told WLFI that officers responded to a potential fight in a Big Lots parking lot around the corner from Jefferson High School. However, they were unable to locate the suspects involved and, at the time, did not know about the alleged assault on the bus.

After clearing the scene, they spoke with the 16-year-old victim at the high school. They learned the identity of the parent allegedly involved in the attack but were unable to locate them at the time.

While authorities know the parent's identity, they have not been taken into custody, and the case has been handed over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office. Sherer said officials are waiting for officers to conduct follow-up investigations and for records technicians to process the evidence before they file formal charges and make an arrest.