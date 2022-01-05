This Winery Is The Best One In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
January 5, 2022
What's better than enjoying a glass of wine? Having a sip at the place that makes it!
Wineries not only produce one of America's favorite alcoholic beverages, but they've also become tourist destinations. Staff will give tours through their factories and vineyards, while also offering amazing wine tasting experiences and great merchandise to take home, as well. Depending on how huge the winery is, there may even be a restaurant!
With many wineries dotting the nation, where can you find the best one in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That!, the most popular winemaker in the state is...
Here's what writers had to say about Argyle:
"Thanks to its cool climate, Oregon's Willamette Valley is known as one of the most optimal places in the country to produce sparkling wines, and Argyle is one of the best. The lineup includes the signature sparkling wines, as well as chardonnays, pinot noirs, and rieslings. True to its Oregon roots, there is a huge focus on sustainability, highlighting local products, and supporting the arts in the area."
You can drop by 691 Highway 99W in Dundee, Oregon, if you want to check out this winery. For the full list of amazing U.S. wineries, click here.