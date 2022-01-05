It's hard to believe it's been almost twenty years since Maroon 5 released their debut album Songs About Jane. To commemorate the special occasion, photographer Brian Moghadam shared a throwback photo of frontman Adam Levine. The frontman is almost unrecognizable in the photo, as he isn't covered in tattoos like he is today.

"I literally picked up a camera in high school and never put it down," Mogdadam captioned the reflective post. "And since 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of 'Songs About Jane' I thought it would be nice to post old memories of the band through their early years."

"This is a picture I took in high school probably 1996 or 1997," he continued, recalling the moment he captured a young Levine on film. "Pretty sure we’re up on Amalfi hanging out and enjoying the view. It might even be our old friend Brad T’s approach to his driveway. And who can miss Josh’s classic Volvo station wagon. Best stick shift I’ve even seen."