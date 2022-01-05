Viewer Calls To Complain About St. Louis Reporter, 'She's Being Very Asian'

However, one viewer was not happy with Li mentioning what she ate to start the new year.

In a KSDK article written by Li, she explained the entire situation and tweeted out a video clip of part of the email.

Li wrote her thoughts on the situation and included what the voicemail stated.

"Hi, this evening your Asian anchor mentioned something about being Asian, and Asian people eat dumplings on New Year's Day. And I kind of take offense to that because what if one of your white anchors said, 'Well white people eat this on New Year's Day'. I don't think it was very appropriate that she said that, and she was being very Asian. I don't know. She can keep her Korean to herself. Alright, sorry. It was annoying. Because, if a white person would say that, they would get fired (chuckles). So, say something about what white people eat. Alright, thank you."

Li has received a large amount of support after she posted herself listening to the voicemail on social media.

