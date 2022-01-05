Viewer Calls To Complain About St. Louis Reporter, 'She's Being Very Asian'
By Hannah DeRuyter
January 5, 2022
A Missouri reporter did a piece on what Americans eat on New Year's Day. She also mentioned what she ate on the holiday, but one viewer did not like what she had to say and left her a concerning voicemail.
Michelle Li, an anchor and reporter for KSDK in St. Louis, spoke about how Americans eat greens for wealth on New Year's Day, black-eyed peas for luck or prosperity, cornbread for gold or extra spending money, and pork for progress. At the end of her segment, she noted that she ate dumpling soup because it is a tradition for many Koreans and Korean Americans.
However, one viewer was not happy with Li mentioning what she ate to start the new year.
In a KSDK article written by Li, she explained the entire situation and tweeted out a video clip of part of the email.
Li wrote her thoughts on the situation and included what the voicemail stated.
"Hi, this evening your Asian anchor mentioned something about being Asian, and Asian people eat dumplings on New Year's Day. And I kind of take offense to that because what if one of your white anchors said, 'Well white people eat this on New Year's Day'. I don't think it was very appropriate that she said that, and she was being very Asian. I don't know. She can keep her Korean to herself. Alright, sorry. It was annoying. Because, if a white person would say that, they would get fired (chuckles). So, say something about what white people eat. Alright, thank you."
Li has received a large amount of support after she posted herself listening to the voicemail on social media.
She even created clothes and hats with the line "Very Asian" on them. You can find the clothes here.
I’d love to say something back. pic.twitter.com/zrXgiwQbR9— Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022