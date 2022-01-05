Voodoo Doughnuts Introduces New Doughnut Flavor, Brings Back Old Faves
By Zuri Anderson
January 5, 2022
Voodoo Doughnuts is starting off the new year with some great news. Not only is the popular donut shop bringing back old favorites, but they're also introducing a new flavor, according to KATU.
The new kid on the display is the Mango Ginger Kiss doughnut. Here's the description of the donut, according to the website: "Raised glazed doughnut filled with mango cream, drizzled in ginger icing, and topped with a kiss of seductive crystallized ginger."
Voodoo sweetens the deal even more. Partial proceeds from the sale of Mango Ginger Kiss are donated to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American through March 27. So, trying a new sweet treat will also help people!
"It’s an honor to support the efforts of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America," Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO, tells news outlets. "The work the AFA does in support of families and individuals coping with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is humbling. We partnered with the AFA once before and became very attached to their cause and efforts. We’re grateful to partner with them again."
As for the old favorites returning, customers can purchase the Strawberry Go-Tart, Lemon Cannolo, and Sweet Cream Cannolo again!
If you want to get your hands on these donuts and support a good cause, click here for their list of locations.