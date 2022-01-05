Voodoo Doughnuts Introduces New Doughnut Flavor, Brings Back Old Faves

Voodoo Doughnuts is starting off the new year with some great news. Not only is the popular donut shop bringing back old favorites, but they're also introducing a new flavor, according to KATU.

The new kid on the display is the Mango Ginger Kiss doughnut. Here's the description of the donut, according to the website: "Raised glazed doughnut filled with mango cream, drizzled in ginger icing, and topped with a kiss of seductive crystallized ginger."

Voodoo sweetens the deal even more. Partial proceeds from the sale of Mango Ginger Kiss are donated to the Alzheimer's Foundation of American through March 27. So, trying a new sweet treat will also help people!