$1 Million Lottery Ticket Was Sold In Texas. Was It You?

A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Brownsville, Texas, but nobody has stepped forward to claim it yet.

The Texas Lottery said the ticket, without the Powerball number, was sold at a Stripes convenience store at 3301 Southmost Road. The winning numbers for Wednesday's ticket were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play was 2. The total prize with the Power Play was $2,000,000.

The person who bought the winning ticket has 180 days to claim it.

Two winning $25,000 Cash Five tickets were also sold Wednesday in Houston and Round Rock, according to the Texas Lottery's website.

In Texas, winners who win $1 million or more have the option to remain anonymous, thanks to House Bill 59 passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017, according to Local 23.

In the national Powerball drawing, two winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin where two people will split the $632.6 million jackpot. It was the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. This is the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, according to the Powerball website.