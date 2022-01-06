'A Little Creepy': Huge Cat Caught On Trail Camera In Oklahoma

One Choctaw family got a bit of a surprise when they checked their trail camera, reported KFOR. Scenes of a big cat trying to get into their chicken coop flashed on the screen.

Cheryl Johnson said, "We've had all kinds of excitement since we got the chickens."

Johnson recently saw that the tarp on the back of the chicken coop was shredded so she and her husband set up a trail camera to see why. Early Monday morning, they heard loud noises. Johnson said, "The chickens were cutting up. We just didn't know what they were singing about."

The next morning they looked at the footage and saw a large cat trying to scale the side of the coop. Johnson said, "My husband was like 'Oh look at the bobcat picture I got' and we were like 'Oh that ain't no bobcat. That's a cougar.'"

Johnson said that her niece saw one as well a couple of weeks ago. "You could hear them scream. You know they make that bone-chilling scream and its worse if you are walking around at night and hear it. It’s a little creepy, I don’t want to come out here at night alone."