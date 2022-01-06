Adele Teases 'Oh My God' Video And 'So Much' More In 2022

Adele previously opened up about what this song means to her, as well as shared the inspiration behind the fan-favorite 30 track. “[It’s] about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside," she recalled. "I went out with some girlfriends and my girlfriends are like, ‘You’re single, 30, and ready to mingle.’ And I was like, ‘I ain’t ready to mingle at all. What the hell are you talking about?’"



"It was just about the prospect of sort of dating and stuff like that in bloody LA, which is not the vibe," she continued. "I was terrified, I wasn’t ready to start dating anyway, but I was scared that if I did, that I would probably make some really bad decisions because I wasn’t ready. I remember the first time [someone flirted], and I was like, ‘Do you mind? I’m married.’ And my friends were like, ‘But you’re not.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, OK, oh my God.'”

The video for 'Oh My God' will debut at noon ET on January 12. Are you excited for more Adele in 2022?