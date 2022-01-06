Adele Teases 'Oh My God' Video And 'So Much' More In 2022
By Emily Lee
January 6, 2022
Feeling "rested and re-set" after the holidays, Adele is ready to hit the ground running in 2022. After taking another small hiatus following the release of her latest album 30, the Grammy-winning artist has a ton of exciting things coming for her fans this year.
Adele popped up on social media once again on Thursday (January 6), to tease her next music video. Fans were thrilled to learn 'Oh My God' will be Adele's next single off 30.
"Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a short clip from the 'Oh My God' video.
Adele previously opened up about what this song means to her, as well as shared the inspiration behind the fan-favorite 30 track. “[It’s] about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside," she recalled. "I went out with some girlfriends and my girlfriends are like, ‘You’re single, 30, and ready to mingle.’ And I was like, ‘I ain’t ready to mingle at all. What the hell are you talking about?’"
"It was just about the prospect of sort of dating and stuff like that in bloody LA, which is not the vibe," she continued. "I was terrified, I wasn’t ready to start dating anyway, but I was scared that if I did, that I would probably make some really bad decisions because I wasn’t ready. I remember the first time [someone flirted], and I was like, ‘Do you mind? I’m married.’ And my friends were like, ‘But you’re not.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, OK, oh my God.'”
The video for 'Oh My God' will debut at noon ET on January 12. Are you excited for more Adele in 2022?