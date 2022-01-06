Customer's Explicit Photos Allegedly Stolen By Phone Store Employee

A phone store employee has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly stealing explicit photos from a customer's phone.

The woman, who was not identified, went to the store to have her data transferred to a new device. She didn't know anything was wrong until later that day when she received an iMessage from an unknown number with the photos from her phone. Because her daughter's Apple account is linked to hers, she also received the explicit images.

The woman contacted the police, who traced the number that sent the photos to Marvin Herrera. The woman told police that she knew Herrera and identified him as the worker who transferred the data between her two phones.

[The woman] had only given Marvin her account information because he was an AT&T representative, and he was helping her move the account to her new device. [The woman] stated she didn't know or believe Marvin would keep and use the account information to go through her things and her photos," the affidavit states, according to KSL.

When officers went to the store to question Herrera, he refused to cooperate and was taken into custody.

"Marvin didn't want to answer this and stated, 'I better talk to somebody,'" the officer wrote in his affidavit.

Herrera was charged with a distribution of pornography, which is a third-degree felony.