Customer's Explicit Photos Allegedly Stolen By Phone Store Employee

By Bill Galluccio

January 6, 2022

Young woman comparing two smartphones in a shop
Photo: Getty Images

A phone store employee has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly stealing explicit photos from a customer's phone.

The woman, who was not identified, went to the store to have her data transferred to a new device. She didn't know anything was wrong until later that day when she received an iMessage from an unknown number with the photos from her phone. Because her daughter's Apple account is linked to hers, she also received the explicit images.

The woman contacted the police, who traced the number that sent the photos to Marvin Herrera. The woman told police that she knew Herrera and identified him as the worker who transferred the data between her two phones.

[The woman] had only given Marvin her account information because he was an AT&T representative, and he was helping her move the account to her new device. [The woman] stated she didn't know or believe Marvin would keep and use the account information to go through her things and her photos," the affidavit states, according to KSL.

When officers went to the store to question Herrera, he refused to cooperate and was taken into custody.

"Marvin didn't want to answer this and stated, 'I better talk to somebody,'" the officer wrote in his affidavit.

Herrera was charged with a distribution of pornography, which is a third-degree felony.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices