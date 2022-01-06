Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins recently visited Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip television show, where they offered up some fascinating tidbits about themselves.

"One of my heroes when I was a kid was Roger Taylor from Queen," Hawkins revealed. "I always thought it was cool because he always sang a song on the records and he had the highest voice and had a big drum set, and I said 'He's cool, I wanna be like him."

"But what about Dave?" Hagar quipped, referring to Grohl's time drumming for Nirvana. As Grohl plugged his ears and went "la la la" so he couldn't hear anything, his Foo Fighters bandmate gushed about that golden era for drummers, also mentioning Smashing Pumpkins' Jimmy Chamberlin and Matt Cameron, who's played for Soundgarden and Pearl Jam. The conversation prompted Hagar to ask both guys point blank who they think is the greatest drummer of all time.

"Dave Grohl, of course," Hawkins said without hesitation.

"Taylor Hawkins, of course," Grohl answered.

After a bit of a laugh, both admitted that Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was "the correct answer" (to Hagar's dismay).

The duo also performed an acoustic rendition of "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" off their 2017 album Concrete & Gold.

