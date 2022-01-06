Eagles Bringing 'Hotel California Tour' To Indianapolis In March

The Eagles are extending its tour and will make a stop in Indiana.

The "Hotel California Tour" added 12 new tour stops, including Indianapolis. The Eagles will play the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 22, 2022, the band announced this morning.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will perform the Hotel California album from beginning to end. They'll be accompanied by an orchestra and choir. There will also be an additional set with The Eagles' greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. VIP packages are available starting Thursday, January 13 at 10 a.m.

Although The Eagles are still touring, the band said it has no plans to record new music.