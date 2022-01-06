Eagles Bringing 'Hotel California Tour' To Tulsa In May
By Dani Medina
January 6, 2022
The Eagles are extending its tour and will make a stop in Oklahoma.
The "Hotel California Tour" added 12 new tour stops, including Tulsa. The Eagles will play the BOK Center on May 16, 2022, the band announced this morning.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will perform the Hotel California album from beginning to end. They'll be accompanied by an orchestra and choir. There will also be an additional set with The Eagles' greatest hits.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. VIP packages are available starting Thursday, January 13 at 10 a.m.
Although The Eagles are still touring, the band said it has no plans to record new music.
The EAGLES - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill –have extended the “Hotel...Posted by Eagles on Thursday, January 6, 2022
Here are the new cities added to the tour:
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Chicago, Illinois
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Detroit, Michigan
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Columbus, Ohio
- Buffalo, New York
- Belmont Park, New York
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Salt Lake City, Utah
Here's the full "Hotel California Tour" schedule:
- February 19: Savannah, Georgia
- February 21: Charlotte, North Carolina
- February 24: Orlando, Florida
- February 25: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- February 28: Tampa, Florida
- March 2: Raleigh, North Carolina
- March 4: Atlanta, Georgia
- March 17: Cleveland, Ohio
- March 19: Chicago, Illinois
- March 22: Indianapolis, Indiana
- March 24: Detroit, Michigan
- March 26: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- March 28: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- April 19: Columbus, Ohio
- April 21: Buffalo, New York
- April 23: Belmont Park, New York
- April 28: Nashville, Tennessee
- May 14: Houston, Texas
- May 16: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- May 19: Austin, Texas
- May 20: Austin, Texas
- May 25: Salt Lake City, Utah