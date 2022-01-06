Elementary School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Teaching Class While Drunk

An elementary school teacher from Connecticut was arrested and accused of showing up to work drunk. The Westport Police Department said that 32-year-old Michelle Babin, who works as a speech and language pathologist at Greens Farms Elementary School, was instructing a student when she fell asleep at her desk.

It took staff members about 30 seconds to wake Babin up. When she woke up, the staff members told police she was mumbling incoherently and had the smell of alcohol on her breath.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A warrant was issued for Babin's arrest, and she turned herself to face charges of risk of injury to a minor. Investigators determined that the child in her class was not "appropriately supervised" because "she was reportedly both asleep as well as possibly intoxicated when she was supposed to be instructing him."

Babin was released after posting a $75,000 bond.

Westport Public Schools Superintendent Tom Scarice refused to comment on the incident, telling the Connecticut Post that it was a private personnel matter.