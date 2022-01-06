Gayle Shares The Story Behind The X-Ray On Her 'abcdefu' Cover

Gayle’s single surged with popularity on TikTok and launched her to her TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The “abcdefu” singer dished about the angsty anthem, hearing it on the radio for the first time, and the story behind its cover art: a broken middle finger.

“It’s my actual middle finger,” Gayle confirmed of the x-ray image, later adding to host Jimmy Fallon that “It was disgusting. It was terrible.”

Gayle, 17, explained that it didn’t happen from an “exciting story” — “like I was fighting a bear” — but simply by trying to take her dog outside while it was raining. Trying to coax her dog out from under her mom’s bed, Gayle rang the doorbell of the home. The dog “started sprinting and she started barking,” but pivoted when she realized it was just Gayle. When the dog darted back to the bed to hide, Gayle “started sprinting after her. I went to reach and grab her harness (and) I tripped and fell at the same time, and I went to catch myself.” That’s when she broke her finger, and the ride to the hospital wasn’t much better: “My poor mother just had a knee replacement, right? Two weeks post-op. It’s just the two of us. She’s trying to drive me, she has a really bad gag reflex if she sees anything that grosses her out… She was sitting there dry heaving and I’m sitting here and I’m like, ‘it’s my hand!’”

In addition to chatting with Fallon, Gayle performed her global hit on the show (swapping out a few lyrics):

“A-B-C-D-E, F-U/ And your mom and your sister and your job/ And your broke-a** car and that s*** you call art/ F*** you and your friends that I'll never see again/ Everybody but your dog, you can all f*** off”

