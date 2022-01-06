Group Of Teens Beat Landlord Trying To Have Stolen Cars Towed Away

A Minnesota landlord was brutally attacked by a group of teens after he tried to have several cars towed from his property. Dale Howey told WCCO that he noticed the cars illegally parked in the back lot of a building he manages in Minneapolis, so he called a tow company to remove them.

Howey later learned that the cars were reported stolen.

"There was one without plates," Howey said. "That raised a flag."

Around 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, a group of teens confronted Howey and threatened him for trying to get the cars towed.

"They said, 'Hey man, that's our car!'" Howey told the news station. "I said it's listed as stolen, and it's being towed… One guy comes up and puts his phone right in my face, and I swatted it out of the way, and the other guy clocks me."

Howey said he doesn't know what happened after he was punched. The next thing he remembered was waking up in the hospital with three-inch staples in his skull. He suffered a concussion, a broken cheekbone, and a broken eye socket in the brutal attack.

"They were out for blood," Howey said. "They knew what they were doing. They set me up."

Authorities said they are searching for two male suspects believed to be involved in the assault on Howey.