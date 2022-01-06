It's Official: Kanye West Set To Headline Coachella 2022

This wouldn't be the first time the multi-Grammy Award winning rapper has taken on a headliner role during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. During his 2011 "Runaway" era, Kanye took the stage to perform hit songs like "Love Lockdown" and "Flashing Lights" in front of 80,000 fans. Pusha T, who joined Ye on stage for the iconic 2011 show, told Complex:

“I was watching one of the biggest moments in touring, with the biggest artist in the world, off the best album of the year, doing the purest form of hip-hop. I was like, hip-hop is being appreciated. They’re appreciating the purest form of hip-hop at the highest level. It was overwhelming. It was overwhelming to see the youngest genre of music, the music that comes under the most scrutiny, the music that wasn’t supposed to last, if you let my parents tell it… It wasn’t gonna be around for 20 years. At that point, for me, it was like, ‘Oh, we are the biggest. And we’re not [just] the biggest, we are the best.’”

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set to take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24, at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, after being rescheduled several times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out full ticket prices here.