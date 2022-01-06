Jennifer Lawrence Says Miranda Lambert Song Is One She'd Listen To For Life

By Kelly Fisher

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence fired off answers to 15 questions as part of “The Colbert Questionert” when she joined the comedian on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That’s when she revealed that the song she’d listen to for the rest of her life is one by a country staple.

After revealing her favorite smell, her scariest animal, the most-used app on her phone and other questions, host Stephen Colbert asked a tough one: “You only get one song to listen to for the rest of your life. What is it?”

Lawrence was stumped at first, insisting, “I can’t answer that! How do you answer that?”

“Carefully,” Colbert responded. “God is listening, God is listening.”

But Lawrence gave it some thought and narrowed it down to “a Miranda Lambert song, probably.” Before long, the Oscar-winning actress revealed her pick: “‘Holding on to You,’ (by) Miranda Lambert.”

The track is one from Lambert’s 2014 album Platinum, along with other fan-favorite songs like “Little Red Wagon,” “Smokin’ and Drinkin’,” “Automatic” and “Somethin’ Bad,” the smoldering duet performed with fellow powerhouse country artist Carrie Underwood. Lambert sings on Lawrence’s favorite track: “Baby you're above the years/ I’ve been moved to tears/ By the wonders of this old world/ One of God's mysteries/ Didn't ever fail to get to me/ Is the moment when I'm holdin onto you/ Ain't no moment like when I'm holding onto you”

Watch Lawrence’s segment on Colbert’s show here:

