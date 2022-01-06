Jim Jones Reveals That His Mother Showed Him How To Tongue Kiss

The candid sit-down comes just days after the "Ballin'" rapper made headlines for using CPR to save the life of his good friend, Jerry Flete after he suddenly collapsed. Jim shared:

“I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good like he was choking. He couldn’t breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. Kind of scared me.”

Fortunately, Jerry Flete is alive and well, and Jim Jones is officially a hero.