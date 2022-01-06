Jim Jones Reveals That His Mother Showed Him How To Tongue Kiss
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 6, 2022
Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast is a safe place where artists go to share stories and discuss taboo topics related to sex and relationships. So it comes as no surprise that Jim Jones left the podcast host, and a few fans, stunned when he revealed that it was his mother that taught him the proper way tongue kiss.
On Thursday's episode of the show, the Harlem bred star shared:
"She taught me how to tongue-kiss. It wasn't no instructions, she showed me with her mouth. That's my mother. She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen [when she had me], she was a baby. Look at all the babies that's having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it's like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child."
Angela Yee interjected to ask if he found tongue-kissing weird at first, to which Jim replied:
"The first time I tongue-kissed a girl, I was pissed off," he said. "I didn't know what the **** was going on. I was like twelve, thirteen."
The candid sit-down comes just days after the "Ballin'" rapper made headlines for using CPR to save the life of his good friend, Jerry Flete after he suddenly collapsed. Jim shared:
“I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good like he was choking. He couldn’t breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. Kind of scared me.”
Fortunately, Jerry Flete is alive and well, and Jim Jones is officially a hero.