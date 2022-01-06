Jimmie Allen Urges Nashville Drivers To 'Chill At The House' On Snowy Day

Jimmie Allen took to his social media channels to deliver a word of advice after he helped a man who got stuck while driving in the snow in Nashville.

The National Weather Service Nashville confirmed around 2:31 p.m. local time on Thursday (January 6). that “so far a wide band of 4 to 7 inch snow has fallen” in the area. Although the National Weather Service expected it to taper off, officials cautioned that “hazardous travel will continue. Very cold night, so have extra gear if you must travel.”

It was around that time that Allen, 36, took to Twitter to share his experience and offer advice to local drivers: “OK, here’s the thing: If you did not grow up driving in the snow, just chill at the crib. Even if you got a truck that got four-wheel drive, if you don’t know what you’re doing, just stay home.”

The Delaware-born country artist continued, pointing out that snow was in the forecast for two to three days before the winter weather impacted Middle Tennessee. That gave people in the area a few days to “get out of the house, get everything you needed to get to be prepared for the situation.” Otherwise, he warned, drivers could get stuck:

“…We’re good Samaritans down here, OK? So we’re gonna help you. …Now I got wet feet because I decided to help somebody out, that shouldn’t have been stuck in the first place. Helped this one guy get unstuck earlier. I said, ‘man, where you going?,’ he said, ‘I’m running to the store to get some beer.’ Boy, you had two days to get beer!”

Allen’s “moral of the story is, be prepared,” he said. “Preparation matters.” See what he said here: