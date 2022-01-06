New Report Ranks These North Carolina Cities As Some Of The Best For Jobs

Anyone who has ever found themselves in search of a job knows how difficult the experience can be. From a tough market and lack of jobs to extended closures due to the pandemic, finding a job can sometimes feel impossible. Depending on where you live, you may have a better shot at landing a new opportunity.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across the country to determine which are the best places for jobs, and several in North Carolina made the cut. According to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate has improved significantly from a high of 14.7% in 2020 to 4.2% in 2021.

Here are the best places in North Carolina to find a job:

No. 29: Raleigh

No. 46: Charlotte

No. 53: Durham

No. 119: Greensboro

No. 153: Winston-Salem

No. 163: Fayetteville

Out of the six North Carolina cities that made the list, Raleigh ranked first, receiving high scores in both the job market and socio-economic categories.

These are the Top 10 cities in the country determined to be the best places to find a job:

Columbia, Maryland Salt Lake City, Utah San Fransisco, California Portland, Maine Austin, Texas Orlando, Florida Seattle, Washington Scottsdale, Arizona San Jose, California Nashua, New Hampshire

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across two factors: job market and socio-economics. These factors were then evaluated using 31 relevant metrics, including: job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, industry variety, job security, job satisfaction, access to employee benefits, median annual income, average work and commute time, transit score, housing affordability, safety, dating-friendliness and many more.

Check out the full report here.