Police Find Thousands Of Dollars In Fake Bills During Utah Traffic Stop

By Ginny Reese

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

During a routing traffic stop in Utah, police found thousands of dollars worth of fake bills, reported 2 KUTV.

A Washington County officer was on Interstate 15 when he saw a driver traveling above the speed limit. When the driver saw the cop car, they hit the brakes which caused suspicion. The officer followed the car a few miles before deciding to stop the car.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, the officer began conducting a traffic citation while another arrived on the scene with a K-9.

The vehicle failed the sniff test warranting a search.

During the search, officers found "several $20 bills" inside a purse that had a strange texture. All of the serial numbers on the bills were exact matches. More bills were discovered in the cup holder and trunk of the car.

According to arrest documents, police found a total of $13,000 in fake bills and two bags of marijuana.

The occupants of the car, Kastralia Herbert, Savannah Duncan, and Anthony Durant were arrested on five counts of forgery. Herbert and Durant face potential charges of possession of a controlled substance and the use of drug paraphernalia.

