Selena Gomez Reveals Her Surprising Outlook On Turning 30

Later this month, the fourth and final film in the beloved Hotel Transylvania series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime. As the premiere date for the final installment in the beloved animated series inches closer, Selena Gomez is looking back on the decade she spent voicing Dracula's daughter Mavis.

"I'm a little sad," Gomez told People. "But we've had a great time. I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I'm about to be 30, so it's pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways."

Gomez will celebrate her thirtieth birthday on July 22, something she's really looking forward to. "I love growing up," she said of her upcoming milestone birthday. "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."

Her birthday isn't the only thing Gomez is looking forward to this year. Her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, scored a nomination or best Latin pop album at the 2022 Grammy Awards—a first for Gomez. "I'm so excited!" she gushed. "It's cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I'm not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it's actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it. I wanted to make sure that we were covering all the bases, that the words were beautiful, that it matched where I was in my life and that every little part of the song sounded authentic. I couldn't be more proud."

Though Gomez has spoken about taking a step back from Instagram and Twitter in the past to better protect her mental health, she's found a healthy, happy niche on TikTok. Fans of Gomez's content will have more to look forward to this year, as well. "The algorithm I've created is really funny — and obviously lame," she said. "What I love is that you have to go out of your way to see the comments. I can get away with stuff on TikTok for some reason, so I'm going to keep going."