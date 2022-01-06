The Eagles Add New Nashville Date To 2022 'Hotel California Tour'

By Sarah Tate

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Eagles are preparing to hit the road for their 2022 Hotel California Tour by adding new dates and cities across the country.

On Thursday (January 6), The Eagles announced they were extending their upcoming tour to include 12 new stops where the band will play the Hotel California album from beginning to end, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, as well as some more of their greatest hits. The tour will include Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit along with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

One of the added dates includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on April 28. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase on January 13 and will include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

Here are the new dates added to the extended tour:

  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Buffalo, New York
  • Belmont Park, New York
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Salt Lake City, Utah

Check out the band's post below to see the full list of tour dates.

The EAGLES - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill –have extended the “Hotel...

Posted by Eagles on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Tickets for the Hotel California 2022 Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on January 14. Learn more about the tour or how to purchase tickets by visiting the band's website here.

