These Are The Top 10 'Cheap Eats' In Atlanta

By Kelly Fisher

January 7, 2022

Family Eating Meal At Outdoor Restaurant Together
Photo: Getty Images

You won’t need to tell the locals that the Atlanta area is packed with tons of great places to eat. Foodies can find everything, whether they’re looking for pizza, breakfast food, delis, Mexican food and more — and they won’t have to break the bank for it.

Whether you’re visiting the city or just brainstorming for a new restaurant to try, one resource that can help is TripAdvisor. Defined as the “world’s largest travel guidance platform,” TripAdvisor maps out where travelers can stay, what they can do, and which restaurants to try when visiting any given city. Travelers take to TripAdvisor with reviews of their experiences, and some of Atlanta’s best restaurants are applauded as “simply amazing,” “consistently delicious,” “delicious and healthy,” “how food should be” and other reviews from happy customers.

If you’re looking for the best local restaurants to eat while sticking to your budget, check out the Top 10 “Cheap Eats” in Atlanta here:

  1. Aviva by Kameel
  2. Thumbs Up Diner
  3. Atlanta Breakfast Club
  4. Home Grown
  5. Silver Skillet
  6. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
  7. Corner Bakery Cafe
  8. Cafe Agora
  9. Raging Burrito and Taco
  10. Thumbs Up Diner

Looking for more options? Find other highly-rated “Cheap Eats” in the Atlanta area here.

