Top Tennessee Lawmaker Apologizes After Trying To 'Pants' Referee

A top Tennessee lawmaker has apologized after receiving backlash for reportedly attempting to "pants" a referee during a high school basketball game.

State Rep. Jeremy Faison, chairman of the House Republican Caucus, was ejected from the game at Providence Academy in Johnson City on Tuesday (January 4) after confrontation with a referee ended with Faison's apparent feigned or failed attempt at pulling down the official's pants, FOX 17 reports.

The incident was caught on video, which can be seen below. In the video, Rep. Faison can reportedly be seen yelling at a referee court-side after a play before he makes a move to tug on the referee's pant leg. According to a report by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, Faison was told to leave the court but pointed a finger in his face and said, "You can't tell me to leave the floor this was your fault."