Uber Charged Passenger $600 After Getting Stuck On I-95 For Nine Hours

An Uber ride from Dulles International Airport to Richmond, Virginia, turned into a nightmare for Andrew Peters because of a severe winter storm that closed down a 50-mile stretch of I-95.

The roughly two-hour trip ended up taking nine hours as Peters found himself sitting in standstill traffic moments after getting onto the highway.

"We hopped right on the highway, and literally the second we got on there, we were just stuck," Peters told WTTG.

When Peters finally got home, he paid the $200 bill and added an additional $100 to tip his driver.

A little while later, Peters was shocked when Uber hit him with an additional $400 charge, bringing the total bill to $600 before the tip.

"It ticked me off because I had no way of knowing that I would be stuck in this traffic jam for that long, and I don't feel like that's fair because they have the directions. I have no say in which way the Uber goes," Peters told WRC.

He had to pause his credit card because he was concerned that the extra charge would cause an overdraft on his account. He then filed a dispute over the charge with Uber.

"I was fine paying my original fare, plus the tip. It was just that charge that was on there that I was trying to dispute," Peters explained.

It all worked out in the end because Uber agreed to refund Peters the entire cost of the cab ride. The ride-share company said the refund would not impact the driver, and he would still be paid for the nine-hour trip.

"We have refunded Mr. Peters and greatly appreciate his patience," Uber said in a statement. "We're glad that he and the driver got home safely."