You Can Get Married Inside A Taco Bell In Las Vegas

By Dani Medina

January 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

This wedding idea takes the cake taco.

You can tie the knot at a Taco Bell in Las Vegas. For real. All you need to do is make a reservation at least four hours in advance.

The second floor of the flagship Taco Bell Cantina in Sin City, located on South Las Vegas Boulevard, is currently hosting weddings — although due to COVID-19, the chapel is closed to the general public and is only open for weddings, according to its website.

Wedding packages start at $600 and include custom Taco Bell merchandise including a sauce packet garter, bowtie, T-shirts, champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a Taco Party Pack. Ceremonies are 30 minutes long and an ordained officiant is provided. There's also a reception area to celebrate with up to 15 friends and family members.

The icing on the cake? The bride gets to walk down the aisle with a Taco Bell sauce packet bouquet. (But it has to be returned after the ceremony. Booooo.)

Taco Bell Cantina does not provide marriage licenses, so you must bring your own issued by the state of Nevada. One guest is required as a witness.

