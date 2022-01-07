Government Releases Rare Photos Of Wu-Tang's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin'

Once Upon a Time in Shaolin contains 31 songs, was recorded in secret by the Staten Island hip-hop collective and only one copy was made. According to the Department of Justice, the record is considered both an “album and an artifact.” Back in October, WuTang head RZA expressed how much regret he felt when he realized the album ended up Shkreli, sharing:

“It was in the wrong hands. He made the deal before it was revealed of his character, of his personality, and all of the insidious things he would go on to do.”

The album includes a hand-carved, nickel-silver box as well as a leather-bound manuscript containing lyrics and a certificate of authenticity.